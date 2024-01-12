Mark Patrick Header 2020
Friday’s Sports

UIW (8-6) 70 – Texas A&M-Commerce (7-7) 62

NBA
Thursday
Thunder (26-11) 139 – Trail Blazers (10-27) 77
Mavericks (23-16) 128 – Knicks (22-16) 124

Shay Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double, and the Oklahoma City Thunder breezed past the Portland Trail Blazers 139-77 on Thursday night, a 62-point victory that matched the fifth-largest rout in NBA history.

Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 44 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 32 in his fifth start, and the short-handed Dallas held off a late charge to beat the New York Knicks 128-124 on Thursday night.

Friday
Rockets (18-18) at Detroit Pistons (3-35) at 6:30 pm
Hornets (8-27) at San Antonio Spurs (6-30) at 7:00 pm
Pelicans (23-15) at Denver Nuggets (26-13) at 9:00 pm

NHL
Friday
Predators (22-18-1) at Dallas Stars (24-11-5) at 7:00 pm NHL NET

COLLEGE
NCAAW
No. 7 LSU (16-1) 87 – Texas A&M (13-3) 70
Despite 20 points from Mia Deck, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team fell 70-62 on Thursday night in the Field House to the UIW Cardinals. Thursday’s win was the first Southland Conference win for the Cardinals, who are now 8-6 overall and 1-2 in SLC play, while the Lions drop to 7-7 overall and 1-2 in conference play. The 1-2 start to the conference schedule is the worst start for the Lions since 2013-14. The Lions close out the three-game homestand at 3:30 pm on Saturday against Houston Christian.

HIGH SCHOOL
Mt Pleasant girls will host only two games against Longview on Friday. JV starts at 5:00, followed by the varsity. The guys travel to Longview. The girl’s soccer will be in the Forney tournament while the boys are at the Midwestern tournament.

Sulphur Springs boys host Paris at 7:00 pm.

The Paris Wildcats canceled its soccer games on Thursday and Friday against Bonham. They will play on Saturday at 9:00 am and 12:45 in Denison.

TABC
UIL Boys Rankings Northeast Texas

5A
17 – Mt Pleasant (18-5)
4A
11 – Anna (9-11)
20 – Celina (14-8)
22 – Chapel Hill TY (16-4)
3A
5 – Chapel Hill MP (22-1)
6 – Hooks (18-1)
13 – Tatum (14-8)
17 – Pottsboro (8-11)
2A
2 – Martin’s Mill (18-3
3 – Beckville (12-6)
4 – Timpson (4-3)
8 – Hawkins (19-1)
11 – North Hopkins (15-6)
17 – Honey Grove (16-4)
1A
10 – Dodd City (15-7)

TABC
UIL Girls Rankings Northeast Texas

4A
4 – Sunnyvale (23-2)
16 – Canton (21-4)
3A
3 – Rains (23-2)
4 – Winnsboro (21-6)
12 – Tatum (19-1)
19 – Hooks (20-5)
2A
2 – Tenaha (22-5)
4 – Martin’s Mill (20-4)
1A
15 – Dodd City (14-7)

