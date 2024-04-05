Friday’s Sports

NBA

Thursday

Warriors (42-34) 133 – Rockets (38-38) 110

Mavericks (46-30) 109 – Hawks (36-41) 9

Luka Doncic ended with 25 points after a rare scoreless first quarter, and the Mavericks stayed alone in fifth place in the Western Conference with a 109-95 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night. The Mavericks opened a rare stretch of three home games in four days with their 12th victory in 14 games.

Friday

Thunder (52-24) at Indianapolis Pacers (43-34) at 6:00 pm

Heat (42-34) at Houston Rockets (36-38) at 7:00 pm

Spurs (18-58) at New Orleans Pelicans (43-31) at 7:00 pm

Warriors (42-34) at Dallas Mavericks (46-30) at 7:30 pm

NHL

Saturday

Stars (46-19-9) at Chicago Blackhawks (22-48-5) at 2:30 pm ESPN+

MLB

Friday

Astros (2-5) at Arlington Rangers (4-2) at 7:05 pm Apple TV+

NFL

Kansas City Chiefs player Rashee Rice was the driver of one of two speeding sports cars that left after causing a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway over the weekend, according to the wide receiver’s attorney Thursday. They expect charges filed against Rice, who was driving a Lamborghini sport utility vehicle. Police said that the crash left four people with minor injuries.

COLLEGE

NCAAW

Friday

No. 3 NC State (31-6) vs. No. 1 South Carolina (36-0) Cleveland at 6:00 pm ESPN+

No. 3 UConn (33-5) vs. No. 1 Iowa (33-4) Cleveland at 8:00 pm ESPN+

NCAAM

Friday

No. 11 NC State (26-14) vs. No. 1 Purdue (33-4) Glendale at 5:09 pm TBS

No. 4 Alabama (24-11) vs. No. 1 UConn ( 35-3) Glendale at 7:49 pm TBS

A&M-Commerce

SOFTBALL

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is planning another road trip. They will head east to face Nicholls this weekend for a three-game series. The series starts with a doubleheader at 4:00 on Friday, and the third game is on Saturday at 2:20. The Lions return home for five games next week, hosting a doubleheader against North Texas on Wednesday and a conference series against McNeese.

HIGH SCHOOL

REGIONAL Tyler Rose

Friday 6:30 pm

Sulphur Springs Ladycats (24-3) vs. Frisco Panther Creek (16-4-1)