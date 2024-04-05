Hess Gravely Sales Event Header
Paris Area Eclipse Preparations, Events

Lamar County and Paris officials have been preparing for the Solar Eclipse on Monday for months. They feel confident they are ready for the thousands of visitors expected in the area. City employees have been coordinating with the hospital, food and fuel providers, and emergency management officials throughout the county. The emergency operations command center is activated on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday if needed.

Lamar County officials and various city employees have been studying every possible contingency that could arise for Eclipse Weekend. City and county officers will be at the emergency operations command center throughout the weekend, along with ham radio operators if emergency communications are needed. AT&T is providing additional cell towers. The Salvation Army will be open for food and shelter. The Downtown Food Pantry is ready to provide food as needed. American Red Cross volunteers are on standby with regional assistance.

There are dozens of places in Paris where you can view the solar eclipse on Monday. They include, but are not limited to, the Eiffel Tower, Lake Crook, downtown, Pump Track Paris, and many more. Activities over the weekend include the Paris Steak Wars at Love Civic Center today and tomorrow, a free Kevin Fowler concert on Sunday at the civic center, a Club Spinistry Bike Ride on Monday afternoon, and many more events. For more information, visit https://parissolareclipse.com/.

