Friday’s Sports

Jack Lieter

NBA

Friday

Bulls (39-43) at Miami Heat (46-36) at 6:00 pm ESPN

Kings (46-36) at New Orleans Pelicans (49-33) at 8:30 pm TNT

The top six teams from each conference head to the playoffs, while teams Nos. 7-10 in the standings will enter the play-in tournament on Tuesday-Friday. Two teams in each conference will then emerge to fill out the eight-team field, with the first round of the playoffs starting Saturday. The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will face off in the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup, with the Phoenix Suns clinching the No. 6 spot Sunday with a win over Minnesota. New Orleans will host the No. 9 seed Sacramento Kings after they beat the Golden State Warriors, 118-94, in the second play-in game in the West.

NHL

West 1st Round – Game 2 Series starts April 22

Wednesday

Golden State Knights (45-29-8) at Dallas Stars (52-21-9) at 8:30 pm ESPN

MLB

Thursday

Rangers (11-9) 9 – Tigers (10-9) 7

In Thursday’s four-game series finale, the Texas Rangers overcame ‘s rough major league debut to hold off the Detroit Tigers. The hard-throwing right-hander Jack Lieter lasted just 3⅔ innings, allowing seven runs and eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Friday

Astros (6-14) at Washington Nationals (8-10) at 5:45 pm

Rangers (11-9) at Atlanta Braves (12-5) at 6:30 pm Apple TV+

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Friday

No. 1 Texas (35-6) at Kansas (26-14-1) at 5:00 pm ESPN+

UCF (26-15) at Baylor (22-18) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

A&M-Commerce at Northwestern State at 4:00 pm (DH)

Saturday

A&M-Commerce at Northwestern State at Noon

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is on the road for the final time in Southland Conference play. The Lions play at Northwestern State this weekend. The Lions face Wichita State at home next Wednesday and play at Texas A&M on Thursday.

BASEBALL

Thursday

No. 1 Texas A&M (33-4) and No. 18 Alabama Postponed

Oklahoma (22-14) 10 – BYU (15-19) 8

.Friday

No. 1 Texas (33-4) at No. 19 Alabama (24-13) at 11:00 am SECN+

No. 1 Texas (33-4) at No. 19 Alabama (24-13) at 2:45 pm SECN+

Houston (19-18) at Cincinnati (21-17) at 4:00 pm ESPN+

No. 22 West Virginia (23-13) at Texas Tech (26-13) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

TCU (22-13) at Texas (22-16) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

Kansas (19-14) at Baylor (17-18) at 6:39 pm ESPN+

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Friday – If playable

Avery (0-14) at Harts Bluff (9-18-1) at 4:30 pm

Bland (6-9-1) at North Hopkins (12-6-1) at 4:30 pm

Commerce (7-20) at Edgewood (12-11-1) at 6:00 pm

Harmony (7-17) at Mt Vernon (12-7-1) at 7:00 pm

Mt Pleasant (21-10-1) at Texas High (19-11-1) at 6:00 pm

New Diana (19-9-1) at Hughes Springs (19-11-1) at 5:00 pm

Sulphur Springs (18-7-2) at Bullard (24-5-1) at 6:00 pm

Winnsboro (18-7-1) at Quitman (10-10-1) at 6:00 pm

Winona (0-7) at Chapel Hill MP (4-16) at 6:00 pm

BASEBALL

Friday

Chisum (10-7-1) at Rains (21-4-1) at 7:00 pm

Cooper (14-10) at Bland (2-13) at 4:30 pm

DeKalb (15-7-2) at Redwater (11-13-1) at 7:00 pm

Harmony (16-5-1) at Quitman (9-16-1) at 7:00 pm

Harts Bluff (8-12-1) at Bowie (9-6) at 6:00 pm

Hugues Springs (10-14) at Sabine (2-19) at 7:00 pm

Lone Oak (3-18-1) at Commerce (9-12-1) at 7:00 pm

Maud (10-6) at Rivercrest (10-7-1) at 6:00 pm

New Diana (14-11) at Daingerfield (11-9) at 7:00 pm

Paris (5-15) at Sulphur Springs (7-10) at 7:00 pm

Pittsburg (7-13-1) at Liberty-Eylau (21-6-1) at 7:00 pm

Pleasant Grove (18-8-1) at North Lamar (11-17) at 7:00 pm

Queen City (7-17) at Paul Pewitt (6-14) at 7:00 pm

Winnsboro (19-6-1) at Mineola (7-12) at 8:00 pm

