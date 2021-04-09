Friday’s Sports

A&M-Commerce is 21-8 overall and 14-2 in the Lone Star Conference.

MLB

Houston (6-1) 6 – Athletics (1-7) 2

NHL

Dallas (14-14-10) 5 – Chicago (18-18-5) 1

PGA

Justin Rose made seven birdies and an eagle during a torrid 10-hole stretch for an opening 7-under 65, giving him a 4-shot lead Thursday in conditions that might only get tougher the rest of the way.

There are now 23 aces in the Masters. Tommy Fleetwood dropped No. 23 in the hole-in-one on the 16. That is also the hole that has the most.

RXIV

The Region XIV junior college basketball tournament semifinals are set. No. 8 nationally-ranked Trinity Valley men held off Lamar State-Port Arthur Thursday 81-75. The top-seed Trinity Valley Cardinals will face Paris at 6:00 pm on the semis Friday. The Dragons defeated Panola 79-68. Paris Women lost to Blinn 54-44.

Friday, April 9

Session 1 – Women’s Semifinals

Game 13 – 1:00 p.m. – #1 TVCC vs #4 Panola

Game 14 – 3:00 p.m. – #2 TJC vs #3 Blinn

Session 2 – Men’s Semifinals

Game 15 – 6:00 p.m. – #1 TVCC vs #5 Paris

Game 16 – 8:00 p.m. – #2 Navarro vs #3 Kilgore​

Saturday, April 10 – Women’s and Men’s Championship

Game 17 (Women) – 4:00 pm – Game 13 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner

Game 18 (Men) – 7:00 pm – Game 15 Winner vs. Game 16 Winner

LSC

After the most extended scheduled break of the season, the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team returns to action with the South Texas swing this weekend, starting in Laredo against Texas A&M International Friday at noon. A&M-Commerce is 21-8 overall and 14-2 in the Lone Star Conference. TAMIU is 19-9 overall and 12-4 in LSC play. The Lions are ranked fourth nationally in the NFCA Division II Coaches Poll.

HIGH SCHOOL

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Thursday to hand down decisions on student-athletes eligibility and issue penalties for UIL rules violations. The committee denied a student-athlete from Plano West High School an appeal for varsity eligibility, upholding the district executive committee’s previous ruling. The UIL rejected a request for an ejection from a contest for Leonard High School head girls’ basketball coach Rae Holden and coaches from Cleveland and Castroville Medina Valley. Instead, the UIL issued the automatic penalty of a public reprimand, one-year probation, and additional training.

Gilmer boys came out on top in the District 15-4A track meet. Gilmer won the boys title with 150 points, Liberty-Eylau finishers second with 139 points, and Paris placed third with 138 points. Pittsburg finished in fourth place with 104 points, Pleasant Grove placed fifth with 59 points, and North Lamar ended the meet sixth with 18 points.

Some coaches attempted to move Friday’s games to Thursday, but it was too clear, and the STAAR did allow it to happen. The weather could mess up baseball and softball Friday. Regardless, the No. 7 Como-Pickton Lady Eagles hosted hope to host Saltillo Friday, looking to extend their winning streak to an impressive 15 games.