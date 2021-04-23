Friday’s Sports

Minna Svaerd broke her school record in the pole vault at the Tarleton meet, clearing the bar at 3.86 meters (12′ 8″). It broke her record by one centimeter. She also won the 400-meter hurdles at 1:00.36 in Stephenville.

MLB

Thursday

Houston (8-10) 8 – Angels (9-8) 2

Friday

Texas at Chicago 7:10 pm

NHL

Red Wings (17-25-7) 7 – Dallas Stars (19-15-12) 3

Saturday

Dallas at Detroit 6:00 pm

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field teams competed in their final meets before the postseason with a midweek set at the Oliver Jackson Twilight and the Joe Gillespie Invitational. The pair of meets featured a school-record performance and numerous event wins and provisional qualifying marks.

They moved Texas A&M Lions softball games Friday with Cameron to Monday (May 3), at Cameron’s McMahon Field, with a doubleheader starting at 1:00 pm because of the weather. No. 6 Lions will be at No. 10 Oklahoma Christian Sunday (Apr 25) for an LSC twin bill.

NJCAA

Terrence Clarke, a freshman guard for the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team this past season, died following a car accident in the Los Angeles area on Thursday. Clarke was a solo occupant in a vehicle that ran a red light “at a very high rate of speed” in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles. It happened at approximately 4:10 Texas time Thursday afternoon Clarke was 19.

The Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals are living in Lubbock now. They qualified for the NJCAA Tournament 14 years in a row. On Thursday, the two-seeded Lady Cards took on Shelton State for a spot in the semifinal round, and in the fourth quarter, TVCC took the lead got the win, 70-62. Trinity Valley advances to the semifinal round for the tenth straight tournament and is just two more wins away from hoisting the program’s ninth national championship.

HIGH SCHOOL

TRACK

Texas A&M University-Commerce is the site for the UIL Regional Championship 4A Region II track meet Friday and Saturday. It starts at 7:30 Friday morning with a coaches meeting, and events begin at 11:00 am with shot put.

SOFTBALL

Thursday

Chisum 16 – Lone Oak 3

Friday-Saturday-Monday

Hughes Springs vs. White Oak at Spring Hill Sat 1:00 pm for seeding

Mt Pleasant will host a doubleheader Mon evening

New Diana vs. Troup at LeTourneau Thu (Apr 29) 6:00 pm (2 of 3)

Paris vs. Grand Saline Fri (Apr 30) at 6:00 pm as home (2 of 3)

Spring Hill vs. Gilmer at Hallsville Fri (Apr 30) 6:00 pm

Sulphur Springs vs. Hallsville at Mt Pleasant Fri 6:00 pm

Union Grove vs. Cayuga Thu (Apr 29) 5:30 pm (2 of 3)