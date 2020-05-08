Friday’s Sports

NFL

The Kansas City Chiefs will open defense of their Super Bowl championship by hosting Houston on Sept. 10 in the NFL’s annual kickoff game — pending developments in the coronavirus pandemic, of course. The Texans won a regular-season game at Arrowhead Stadium in 2019, then blew a 24-0 lead in the divisional round of the playoffs. Another highlight of the opening weekend will have Tom Brady’s regular-season debut with Tampa Bay against Drew Brees at New Orleans on Sept. 13 — the first matchup of 40-plus quarterbacks in NFL history. The opening of SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area that Sunday night has the Rams hosting the Cowboys.

The lawyer for the wife of Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas said she is being subjected to an “unfounded ongoing investigation” by Texas police after she allegedly pointed a loaded gun at her husband’s head upon finding him in bed with another woman last month. According to a police affidavit, Nina Thomas tracked down her husband at a short-term rental home in Austin in the early morning hours of April 13 and found him and his brother, Seth, in bed with two women.

TMS

IndyCar has gotten the green flag to finally start its season in Texas next month with a night race without spectators. The June 6 race at Texas Motor Speedway was the next on the series schedule that hadn’t been postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. IndyCar and track officials announced the race Thursday.

NCAA

The NCAA struck back at the University of Kansas and its men’s basketball program Thursday, calling five Level I violations that are alleged to have occurred “egregious” and arguing that they undermine and threaten” college athletics.

When Coby Cavil stood outside the back of his house and threw the football over the house, he ran through the inside of the house and caught his pass before it landed. It is an Internet sensation for the senior wide receiver from Red Oak, Southeast of Dallas. The CBS 11’s Bill Ellis and Bret Kelly vetted the feat, and with a handful of tries, Coby duplicated the pass. Coby’s mother, Lorie, finally said, “Enough.” The University of Louisiana -Monroe expects Coby on its football team this fall, without his house.