There will be a benefit auction for Tim Walsworth on Sunday, April 14, from noon to 5:00 at the Elks Lodge. The longtime friend and volunteer need our help paying for expenses incurred from a recent hospital stay. Burger baskets are available for a 10-dollar donation. There will be live and silent actions. To donate to the auction or to make a donation, contact Misty Halcomb at 903-517-2803 or Dana Phillips at 903-491-6556.