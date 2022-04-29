George Strait Announces Two Nights In Fort Worth

The King of Country Headlines Dickies Arena on November 18 & 19 Tenille Townes Joins as Special Guest

Tickets are On-Sale Friday, May 13 at 10:00 am via Ticketmaster.com

FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas’ own George Strait has announced a two-night-only event in his home state, with back-to-back concerts set for Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena. Special guest Tenille Townes will join the King of Country Music for both dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 13 at 10:00 am CT via Ticketmaster.com. In addition, American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the available public beginning Wednesday, May 4 at 10:00 am CT through Thursday, May 12 at 10:00 pm CT.

As previously announced, Strait will perform back-to-back nights at Austin’s Moody Center grand opening celebration tonight, April 29, and tomorrow, April 30, and a headlining date at Kansas City’s GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 30.

Since his record-breaking ‘Cowboy Rides Away Tour’ in 2014, Strait has performed for limited engagements, including appearances in 2021, headlining both weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium. Earlier this year, he also extended his Strait to Vegas series at T-Mobile Arena. In addition, he recently performed a one-night Strait to the Natural State show at Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena before returning to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for his 31st performance at the event.

With an unmatched 60 singles hitting the top of the charts, more than any other artist in any genre, during the span of his 30+ year career, Strait has collected 33 Platinum or multi-Platinum-selling albums. He has more than any other Country artist and ranks third across all genres behind The Beatles and Elvis Presley. The Texas troubadour is the only artist or acts in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades. He recently earned his 100th entry on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his latest single, “The Weight of the Badge.” He has sold nearly 70 million albums and earned over 60 major entertainment industry awards, including induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

For more information and purchase tickets to all upcoming dates, visit GeorgeStrait.com.