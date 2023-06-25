Getting Hotter

North and Central Texas



The heat will continue today, with temperatures a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Most areas across our western counties will be in the upper 90s to near 107 degrees. There is a low chance for storms across our far western counties early this evening. A storm complex may also clip our northeastern counties late tonight.



A Heat Advisory is in effect for North and Central Texas until 8:00 pm Monday. Hot temperatures and high humidity will result in peak heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees today and Monday afternoon. It will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Ensure heat safety by drinking plenty of water and taking frequent rest breaks in the shade or air conditioning. And remember, never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles!



Triple-digit heat is expected across North and Central Texas next week. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will generally allow heat index values to climb to 105-115 degrees each afternoon. Expect Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings in many areas, so check back frequently for more updates as they become available.

Today and Tonight

There is a low chance for storms late Sunday night, mainly northeast

of a Bonham to Sulphur Springs line. Do not expect severe weather at this time.

Monday through Saturday

Hot and humid weather will continue through early next week, resulting in a continued threat of heat-related illnesses.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 7:00 pm Sunday. Highs in the mid-90s and higher dew point values will produce heat indices nearing 105° F or more significantly. This advisory covers the entire Four State Region.

Today and Tonight

Oppressive heat will continue through the afternoon as highs in the the upper 90s combined with higher dew points will result in 110 degrees of higher heat indices. Therefore, an Excessive Heat Warning will be adequate from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm this evening. The threat of severe storms will increase late this evening and into the overnight hours as a cluster of thunderstorms will develop north of the I-30 corridor and enter the Four-State Region. The threat of damaging winds and hail will be possible.

Monday through Saturday

Chances for showers and thunderstorms, some may be severe, will stick around through early Monday morning. The threat of damaging wind and hail will still exist. However, daily rain chances will decrease throughout the upcoming work week as upper ridging builds over the region. Heat will become the primary concern as high

temperatures push triple digits. Heat advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are likely during this period. The risk of heat-related illness is possible, so that proper heat-related safety measures will be crucial.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.