GivingTuesday

Supporting nonprofits on GivingTuesday this year could have a more significant impact than usual. Why? Because nonprofits and industry groups claim donations are down compared to previous years. Many organizations will look to make up the difference on GivingTuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, which started as a hashtag in 2012 and has grown into one of the most significant fundraising dates on the calendar. Many nonprofits will run matching campaigns, meaning a supporter has pledged to double or sometimes triple the donation of other, smaller donors.

