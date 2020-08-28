Gov. Greg Abbott After Touring Texas Hurricane Laura Damage, Says ‘We Dodged A Bullet’

Governor Abbott toured the destruction left from Hurricane Laura, concluding that it could have been far worse. At a press conference at the Orange, Texas city hall, Abbott spoke of what the next 48-hours will be like for the state’s division of emergency management. Abbott flew over the hardest-hit areas. His message to those who lost homes and businesses was that they’re already working on the process of helping them rebuild.

Governor Abbott says – for the most part – Texas dodged a bullet with Hurricane Laura. He says there are unconfirmed reports of one death in Sabine County, and the area with the worst damage was in Orange County. He says more than 160-thousand people were without power, and the state provided shelter to nearly 8500 evacuees.