Today’s Sports Update: High School Football Returns Tonight

High school football is back. Tonight on Mix 107-7, the North Lamar Panthers will kick off the season against Krum. Pregame is at 6:30. Kickoff is at 7:00 pm. On 101.9 KBUS, the Paris Wildcats will open the season against Metro Christian from Tulsa. Pregame is at 6:30. Kickoff is 7:00 pm. The game of the week on Star 96.9 will be Mt. Vernon vs. Hooks.

Other area action includes Prairiland hosting Alba-Golden, Chisum hosting Union Grove, Detroit is at home against Trenton, Cooper hosts Grand Saline, Rivercrest welcomes DeKalb to the swamp, and Whiteright is at Clarksville. Tenaha is at Honey Grove, and Bonham is at Quitman.

In volleyball tonight, North Lamar travels to New Boston, Chisum hosts Leonard, Prairiland travels to Texarkana to take on Pleasant Grove, and Detroit is in Yantis.

Eight football players from Nebraska filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten seeking to reverse the conference’s decision to postpone the upcoming fall season, according to a 13-page complaint document obtained by Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald. The lawsuit also seeks more clarity on how the Big Ten leadership concluded not to play in 2020.

The DFW area’s sports world was dark on Thursday as leagues canceled games in light of the social injustice protests going on. They postponed the Stars and Avalanche game set for tonight.

The Texas Rangers will host the LA Dodgers tonight at 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Mike Minor will be on the Mound for Texas with Pregame at 6:30, and the first pitch at 7:05.

Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame coach who turned Arizona into a college basketball powerhouse, has passed away. He was 85. Olson’s family said he passed away Thursday evening. They did not give the cause of death.