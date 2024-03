(Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram)

After facing decades of fierce bipartisan resistance to using state dollars to pay for private school tuition, school voucher supporters in Texas emerged triumphant from the Tuesday primaries. Their long-held goal has never felt more in reach. Gov. Greg Abbott knocked off nine fellow Republicans who opposed vouchers in the House during last year’s legislative sessions. More could fall in the May runoffs, placing his signature priority in the range in 2025.