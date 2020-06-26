Governor Abbott Orders Bars To Close, Other Restrictions

Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order Friday morning that requires bars to shut down, restaurants to limit capacity to 50 percent, and certain outdoor activities to be prohibited or require government approval. All bars that make more than 51% of their gross receipts on alcohol sales must close at 12:00pm today (Friday 06.26). They may however remain selling alcoholic beverages to-go. Restaurants will also be required to limit capacity to 50% beginning Monday, June 29. That is a drop from the 75% capacity that was previously in effect. Any outdoor gatherings with 100 or more people must be approved by local governments. Rafting and tubing businesses are also ordered to close.

Governor Abbott issued the order as the Coronavirus testing positivity rate rose above 10%.

Abbott said every Texan has a responsibility to themselves and their loved ones to wear a mask, wash their hands, stay six feet apart from others in public, and stay home if they can.