Meal Programs For Area School Districts During Current Closures

To assist our North Lamar ISD families in meeting the needs of our students during the district closure, school breakfast and lunches will be offered, free of charge. All meals will be provided in a “grab and go” style via curbside service at Higgins Elementary and Parker Elementary from Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 20th from 7:30 am-9:00 am.

Please contact Diana McGregor at dmcgregor@northlamar.net if you have any questions.

**********

Chisum ISD will serve meals during the COVID-19 shutdown!

Any student 18 years or younger, regardless of their district residence, may receive a FREE Breakfast and Lunch while school is out!

Meals can be picked up at the following sites: CHISUM ELEMENTARY

Tuesday, March 17-Friday, March 20

7:30 am – 9:30 am ROXTON CITY HALL

Tuesday, March 17-Friday, March 20

9:00 am – 11:00 am Both meals will be received at one service time each day. Meals will be packed for pick up so they can be consumed in the home. For any questions, please contact, Wanda Armstrong, Child Nutrition Director at (903)-669-8497 or warmstrong@chisumisd.org

*********

Cooper ISD is excited to announce we will be serving students food via curbside at the following four locations:

Cooper Elementary

First Baptist Church

Three Rusty Nails

Valley View Apartments