Grand Marshal Named for Dairy Festival Parade

W.C. Pyror

The Hopkins County Dairy Festival has named W. C. Pryor, of the Birch Creek Community this year’s Parade Grand Marshal. He’s a Hopkins County native, and operated a Dairy Farm for 35 years.

