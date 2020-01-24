Greenville Police Arrest Jugging Suspects

Greenville Police Department

Greenville Police responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle in the Bank of America parking lot, located at 5903 Wesley Street. After leaving the parking lot, the suspicious vehicle was seen following a customer who had just left the bank. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and contacted the occupants of the car in front of Staples, located at 6834 Wesley Street.

Upon investigation, officers discovered items believed to have been used in the commission of previous “jugging” incidents. The suspects, who are two males from the Houston area, were arrested and charged with Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument.

Jugging is a term used to describe a crime in which criminals specifically target bank and ATM customers who they believe have withdrawn a large amount of cash. The criminal will then follow the victim to their next stop, break into the vehicle, and steal the cash. To lessen the chance of becoming a victim, we advise citizens to conceal their money before exiting the bank. Don’t leave money in the vehicle. Observe your surroundings and if you notice you’re being followed make sure to contact the Police.

The investigation is still on-going and no further information is available at this time.

