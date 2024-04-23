Grocery Self Check-Out Losing Favor At Major Chains

Those self-checkout lanes have fallen out of favor, and some big-name retailers are looking to close them. Experts say this is all about stopping shoplifters. Professor Thomas McMillan heads the Center for Retailing Studies at Texas A&M. He says that some younger shoppers like the self-checkout. Walmart announced this month that they are phasing out the self-checkouts at stores in St. Louis. It comes after a decision by Dollar General that it is returning to regular checkouts at thousands of locations. And Target has begun limiting how many items a shopper can have in self-checkout lanes.