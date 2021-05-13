Hay Bailer Stolen In Titus County

From Titus County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday May 11th, 2021, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. thieves trespassed onto property located on the 1500 block of 4325 and stole a hay bailer.

The stolen bailer is a 2020 Model 460M (See Sample Photo). At this time, the direction of travel from the scene of the theft is unknown. Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators are seeking information from anyone who may have seen the stolen bailer as it was towed along any area roads probably by a pickup.

This is the second recent theft of agricultural equipment in the eastern portion of Titus County in recent days. Investigators are asking that anyone with information about who is responsible for the theft or who may be able to describe a vehicle seen towing this bailer, to call (903) 572-6641 and relay the information to any investigator or deputy.