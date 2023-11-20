Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Health Care Foundation Participates In Giving Tuesday

 

 

Sulphur Springs, TX – Giving Tuesday has become a well-known, global effort to raise awareness and donations for non-profits during the holiday season.  Many charities feel a financial pinch due to the increased needs of those they serve during this time.

This is the second year that the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation has participated in the campaign.  Last year was a soft campaign publicized through Facebook and accepting donations via the Foundation’s website.

For 2023, the Foundation has chosen to do more to raise awareness about the vital services it offers to Hopkins County citizens.  In addition to providing more information about the Foundation through all media outlets, the Foundation has also created a dedicated Giving Tuesday page which can be visited at GT23HelpHC.givesmart.com.

This webpage not only provides information about the Foundation but also allows visitors to donate.

Giving Tuesday is celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, which this year will be November 28.  Non-profit organizations run informational campaigns much of the month.

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization that may accept charitable contributions under the Internal Revenue Code.  The Foundation has been serving the healthcare needs of Hopkins County for twenty-six years.

For more information about the Foundation visit GT23HelpHC.givesmart.com or call 903-438-4799.

 

