NETBIO Completes 25 Years of Business

The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) celebrated its 25th year of service Friday with a big sale barbecue luncheon with all the trimmings and a sale that featured 5,257 head of cattle.

Kelsey and her crew served up a great barbeque anniversary lunch to 400 NETBIO producers and guests. Several companies displayed their products for the sale crowd see. Auctioneer Joe Don Pogue began the sale of 5,257 head of pre-conditioned cattle following the lunch.

Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission co-owner and NETBIO board member David Fowler said, “it was a very good anniversary sale for the organization and offered a lot of good cattle to the buyers, and a big crowd of folks attended.”

“The market was good all the way around and there was lots of activity on the Internet,” Fowler added. And he said 553 head of cattle sold to buyers over the Internet.

A total of 231 producer/members of NETBIO consigned cattle to the sale and did their usual great job of pre-conditioning their cattle and getting them ready for the sale. Demand was good, and the cattle sold to 29 buyers for an average of $1,357.72 per head.

Those who missed this anniversary sale have an opportunity to attend another NETBIO sale at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission on Friday, January 19, 2024.

Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission is now taking consignments for this next sale that will be held at the Livestock Commission beginning at 1 p.m. Just call the Livestock Market at 903-885-2455 to consign your cattle and order your tags.

NETBIO is a group of independent cow/calf producers and agribusiness representatives – numbering over 800 members — who work together to enhance the beef industry in Northeast Texas. The organization is recognized across the State of Texas and the Southeastern United States as a leader in its reputable offering of pre-conditioned cattle.