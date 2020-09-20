" /> Heart of Hope Pregnancy Center – EastTexasRadio.com
Heart of Hope Pregnancy Center

7 mins ago

 

Heart of Hope’s Fall Fundraiser is Thursday September 24th featuring Lee Strobel, author of “The Case for Christ”.  Appetizers, hors d’oeuvres, and refreshments will be served before the program with take home desserts afterwards.  To attend in person or watch the event via live stream, register by clicking on CENTER EVENTS above and then Fall Fundraiser Registration.  When registering, you will be able to pick whether you want to attend in person or watch by live stream.  Registration is free, but to attend or watch the program live streamed you need to register.  For more information, call 903-440-1665.

https://www.cvent.com/c/express/696d7b20-30b4-489f-b519-879f77bac68f

