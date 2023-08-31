Heat Kills UPS Man In McKinney

Photo WFAA / Chris Begley

Although everyone mentioned they like the cooler weather, triple digits will creep back into our lives. The recent high temperatures claimed the life of a veteran UPS driver last Sunday in McKinney. Chris Begley collapsed in sweltering heat during his route and died. Begley had plans of retiring in a couple of years after working for UPS for nearly three decades. Drivers dealing with the heat on their routes was a prime issue within negotiations on a new labor deal between union leaders and UPS earlier this year.