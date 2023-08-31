HB2127 Ruled Unconstitutional

Wednesday, Travis County State District Judge Maya Gambie ruled HB2127 was unconstitutional. It was a sweeping new Texas law aimed at undermining the ability of the state’s bluer urban areas to enact progressive policies. Opponents nicknamed it the “Death Star” bill that would have gone into effect Friday. The Republican-backed law aims to stop local governments from enacting a wide range of progressive-leaning policies by barring cities and counties from passing local ordinances that go further than what’s allowed under broad areas of state law.