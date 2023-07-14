Heat Releif – 20%

North and Central Texas



A Heat Advisory is in effect for all North and Central Texas counties until 9:00 pm, then for areas along and south of Highway 380 through 9:00 pm Saturday. Temperatures range from the mid-90s to around 105. For many areas east of US-281, heat indices between 105 and 112 degrees will make the heat feel stifling and uncomfortable outdoors, even for very short periods. Continue to practice heat safety to limit yourself from heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Drink plenty of water or water-based drinks with electrolytes, avoid extended time outdoors, especially during the daytime hours, wear light-colored and lightweight clothing, and remember to ALWAYS check the back seat before leaving your vehicle. It could be a matter of life and death!



Your Friday and the end of the week will be similar to when the week started. Different day, but it is the same oppressive heat and humidity to go along with continued elevated fire weather conditions across the western half of the area. After some morning high clouds and even a sprinkle or light isolated shower in North Texas, the afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny, hot, breezy, and humid for most areas. Highs will range from the mid-90s northeast to 103 and 109 degrees west of I-35/35W. Meanwhile, heat indices will average between 105 to 112 degrees, with a few isolated higher readings. The bottom line is the oppressive heat and humidity continue! Practice your heat safety by limiting time outdoors, wearing light-colored and lightweight clothing, staying hydrated with water or water-based drinks, and ALWAYS remembering to check the back seat before leaving your vehicle!



Additional chances for showers and storms will exist Saturday evening through Sunday. The best potential for wetting rains will be near and north of the I-20 corridor Saturday night. Gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain will be possible, but the potential for severe weather will remain low. Temperatures on Sunday will be a few degrees lower across North Texas, but hot and humid conditions will persist nonetheless. Temperatures will range from the upper 80s in the northeast to the low 100s further south, with heat index values near 100-107 degrees.

Today and Tonight

There is a low chance for thunderstorms across North Texas this morning. Do not expect severe weather, but gusty winds are possible.

Hot and humid weather continues today, with heat index values up to 110 degrees. The wildfire threat will remain elevated west of I-35 this afternoon.

Saturday through Thursday

There will be a chance for thunderstorms across portions of the area Saturday evening through Sunday. The main concerns will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.

Hot and humid weather will continue through late next week, with afternoon heat index values of 105 or higher each day.

The fire weather threat will remain elevated generally west of the I-35 corridor Saturday through Thursday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



Given the chance for some lingering cloud cover and better mixing into the afternoon hours, a Heat Advisory has been issued for this afternoon. An upgrade to an Excessive Heat Warning is not out of the question, and the National Weather Service will evaluate it later this morning.



Given afternoon rain chances and cloud cover, temperatures in our northern zones will only get up into the low-90s. However, along and south of I-20, expect upper-90s and low triple-digits.



Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible today across portions of Southeast Oklahoma, adjacent Southwest Arkansas, and extreme Northeast Texas, generally north of I-30, with lesser chances elsewhere.

Today and Tonight

The Heat Advisory has been extended and will remain effective today and overnight. Expect afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices between 105 to 109 degrees.

Saturday through Thursday

The heat is here to stay across the region for the remainder of the work week. Look for the likelihood of the current Heat Advisory and or Excessive Heat Warnings to expand through at least the rest of the work week and into the first half of the weekend. Thunderstorms chances may return to the region Sunday into Monday of next week. However, dry conditions and more hot and humid conditions will return by Tuesday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.