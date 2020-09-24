High School Volleyball Plus Stars Down 2-1 in Cup Finals

Pantherettes start district with an impressive win. Sports brought to you by RENO TIRE AND SERVICE CENTER.

After two weeks of quarantine the North Lamar Pantherettes took to the volleyball court last night for their first game back. In Texarkana, NL defeated LE in straight sets. Ashley Trenchard finished with 11 kills While Maleah Holbrook had 16 assists for north Lamar. Pantherettes will host Gilmer on Friday night.

On Friday night the Paris Wildcats will open their football district with a road game against Melissa. That game can be heard on 101.9 KBUS.

The north Lamar Panthers will play Friday after a two week quarantine. The Panthers will be in Wills Point for a 7:30 kickoff on Mix 107-7.

The Dallas Stars had a second period last night they would like to soon forget. Trailing 2-1 after the first period, Dallas gave up 3 goals in the second period and eventually lost 5-2 in game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Jason Dickinson and Miro Heiskanen scored for Dallas.

Legendary Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers died early Wednesday morning at the age of 77, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced. Enshrined in 1977 when he was 34 years old, Sayers went in as the youngest Hall of Famer in history. He retired from the NFL after seven seasons because of knee injuries, but Sayers was revered for his speed and elusiveness throughout his career.

The Miami Heat are on the verge of the NBA Finals after taking down Boston 112-109 in game 5 of the conference finals. Miami leads the series 3-1.

The Texas Rangers enjoyed a 3-1 lead after five innings last night before the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for a six run inning. Arizona won 7-3 over Texas. Texas is back home today to start a series with the Houston Astros. Pregame on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT is at 6:30. First pitch is at 7:10.