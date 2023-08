Red are active

A grass fire near Tyler State Park shut down FM 14 Sunday afternoon. Firefighters contained the fire. A wildfire shut down Highway 84 in Shelby County on Sunday afternoon, with evacuations near Tenaha. Approximately 100 acres have burned so far. A judge declared a disaster for Jasper County due to the Shearwood Creek Wildfire. The Texas Forest Service reports that the wildfire has consumed 3,500 acres and up to six structures in Jasper County. It was 80% contained on Sunday.