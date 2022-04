They formed a new organization to help the homeless in the area. The Lamar County Homelessness Coalition has joined with Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Morris, Red River, Titus, Camp, and Wood counties to form the Red River Valley Homelessness Coalition. Shelly Braziel will serve as president of the new board and Denise Kornagay as the vice president. In addition, the Care Closet for schools in Lamar County will be extended to the other counties to hand out clothing, food, and hygiene supplies.