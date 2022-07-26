Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Young Title Company Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Homes Destroyed In Major Balch Springs Grass Fire

stock photo

Firefighters in Balch Springs responded to a large grass fire that set 26 homes on fire and destroyed 9. According to the city manager, the fire may have started after crews cutting grass in a field hit a metal object, causing sparks. There were no injuries reported.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     