Homes Destroyed In Major Balch Springs Grass Fire

Firefighters in Balch Springs responded to a large grass fire that set 26 homes on fire and destroyed 9. According to the city manager, the fire may have started after crews cutting grass in a field hit a metal object, causing sparks. There were no injuries reported.
