The Fourteenth Annual Honey Grove Firework Show is Saturday, July 1, at the Honey Grove Elementary School. Bring your family with your lawn chairs and picnic spreads starting at 6:00 pm. Live Music by Michael O’Neil and food vendors will be available. Plus, special guest Meredith Puckett. Then once the sun sets, the biggest firework show in Northeast Texas celebrates America’s birthday at the Honey Grove Elementary School in Honey Grove. For more information, search H. G. Fireworks on Facebook.