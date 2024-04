The Hopkins County Infinity 4-H Club is coordinating a Solar Eclipse Art Exhibit with age divisions separated in seven-under, 8-12, 13-18, and 19 and over. The Club is accepting entries through Friday, April 12, at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office. The maximum entry size is 16×20 inches. Display dates will be April 15-19 in the Extension Office classroom. For more information, contact Lisa Sprague at 903-885-3443 or Johanna Hicks at 903-243-0425.