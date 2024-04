Registration is now open for the 35th Annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, which is Friday, May 3. Teams can register online at the Chamber’s website, HopkinsChamber.org, or the Chamber can email you the registration form. They have filled all of the afternoon spots, but there are still slots available in the morning flight. The cost for a team of six is $750, which includes three carts and six lunches. There are also sponsorships available for interactive holes and contests.