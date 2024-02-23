Hopkins County Arrests

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Hopkins County arrested Zykeirra Alexis Colbert on two warrants for violating his probation. One was for resisting arrest, search, or transport, and the other for Assault Causing Bodily Injury. No bond information was available.

Deputies booked Michael Roy Love into the Hopkins County Jail on a Wood County warrant for Fraud. At last report, he was in the Hopkins County Jail.

Hopkins County Deputies arrested Joshua Aaron Martinez on a Lubbock County warrant. He’s charged with Deadly Conduct by Discharging a Firearm.

Deputies booked Tyler Michael Godfrey and Kaci Michelle Robinson into the Hopkins County Jail on U.S. Marshal’s charges of Possession of Dangerous Drugs. They have not set a bond.