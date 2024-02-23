Lamar County Sheriff’s Arrests

Lamar County Deputies arrested 47-year-old Stacey Allen Sims for Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest with a vehicle, and Resisting Arrest. His bonds total $30,000.

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Michael Clark Sikes on Tarrant County warrants for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Assault of a Family or Household member by impeding breath or circulation. The judge denied the bond, and he remains in the Lamar County Jail.