Hopkins County Booking

Fifty-two-year-old Anthony Glenn Ewton was arrested in Hopkins County over the weekend. He was charged on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. NO bond amount was set.

Thirty-one-year-old Marvin Earl Jackson was arrested in Hopkins County on warrants for Surety off Bond for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Evading Arrest of Detention with a Vehicle. Bond on each charge was set at $10,000. HE was also charged on a TDCJ Blue Warrant with Violating his Parole, and bond was denied on that charge.

A minor traffic accident on the I-30 exit ramp in Cumby resulted in the arrest of a valley man on an outstanding warrant. Cumby police ran the records of the people involved in the crash, and learned that 56-year-old Roy Anthony Rodriguez was wanted on an outstanding LaSalle County warrant for failure to appear on a felony DWI charge.