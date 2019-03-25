Hopkins County Booking

Nortex Tractor Kick the Tires Event 2019
Fifty-two-year-old Anthony Glenn Ewton was arrested in Hopkins County over the weekend.  He was charged on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. NO bond amount was set.

Thirty-one-year-old Marvin Earl Jackson was arrested in Hopkins County on warrants for Surety off Bond for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Evading Arrest of Detention with a Vehicle. Bond on each charge was set at $10,000.  HE was also charged on a TDCJ Blue Warrant with Violating his Parole, and bond was denied on that charge.

Mugshot Not Available

A minor traffic accident on the I-30 exit ramp in Cumby resulted in the arrest of a valley man on an outstanding warrant. Cumby police ran the records of the people involved in the crash, and learned that 56-year-old Roy Anthony Rodriguez was wanted on an outstanding LaSalle County  warrant for failure to appear on a felony DWI charge.

