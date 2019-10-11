Hopkins County Bookings

Gregorio – Ramirez

Officers arrested 32-year-old Ismael Gregorio-Ramirez for Theft of a Firearm, which is a state jail felony. He was also charged with a traffic violation.

McDaniels

Hopkins County arrested Wanda Denise McDaniels on a warrant for Violation of Probation on a charge of Manufacture and/or Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Bond was not set on the second-degree felony.

Herrera

Mugshot Not Available

Officers arrested 23-year-old Jose Alfredo Galindo-Galeas on a Rockwall County Charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.