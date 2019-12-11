Hopkins County Bookings

Raymond Larry

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 19-year-old Raymond Antywan Larry on a second-degree felony charge of Trafficking of a Person. Bond was set at $100,000.

David Petrea

Deputies arrested 49-year-old David Lynn Petrea in Hopkins County for two counts of Violation of Probation relating to Criminal Mischief of $2500-$30,000. No bond amount has been set.

Neal Brown

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Curtis Neal Brown, of Winnsboro, in Hopkins County for violating the probation he was on for possession of a controlled substance. No bond amount was set.

Jeremy Smith

Reportedly, 39-year-old Jeremy Jermaine Smith was arrested by Hopkins County Deputies after they were notified that the TDCJ had issued a “blue warrant” for violating his parole. He was booked into the Hopkins County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Morris Toney

Upshur County Deputies arrested 57-year-old Morris Lee Toney, of Arkansas, on four Hopkins County warrants for violating his probation, three for of Possession of a controlled substance, and one for fabricating with or tampering with evidence. He was transported back to Hopkins County where he is being held without bond.

Carl Featherston

Hopkins County Deputies were notified that an Arkansas man had been arrested in Bowie County on a Hopkins County warrant for violating his probation on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. Reportedly, 36-year-old Carl Featherston was also charged on an Arkansas warrant with violating his parole. He was transported back to Hopkins County, where he remains in jail.

Officials arrested 20-year-old Christopher Joseph Burkett, of Sulphur Springs, following a traffic stop and charged him on an outstanding warrant from Orange County for Burglary of a Habitation. Bond is $15000 on the second-degree felony. Mugshot not available.