Hopkins County Bookings

James Edward Kizer, Jr

Sulphur Springs police received information that a wanted man was at a location on Spence Street. Officers made contact with James Edward Kizer Jr. ands took him into custody on a warrant for violating the parole he was on for forgery.  He’s being held in the Hopkins County jail without bond.

Kayla Nicole Williams

Hopkins County deputies stopped a pickup on Main Street and they recognized a female passenger as someone who was wanted on outstanding warrants. Forty-one-year-old Kayla Nicole Williams was wanted for capias on a warrant from 2020 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance charges. Her bond was set at $20,000.

Nikolaus Kayne Ward

Nikolaus Kayne Ward of Brashear was transported by Hunt County deputies to the Hopkins County jail to face charges on 3 counts of  theft of property valued at $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 and one misdemeanor warrant for theft. He was also wanted on Rockwall warrants for theft, criminal trespass, evading and possession of a controlled substances. His bonds total $48,000.

