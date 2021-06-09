Hopkins County Bookings

Authorities arrested 45-year-old Roy Lee Wilburn in Hopkins County for two counts of Possession of between four and 200 grams of a Controlled Substance, two traffic violations, and Bond Forfeiture on two previous arrests for Possession of a Controlled Substance. They did not set a bond.

Sulphur Springs Police received information that a wanted man could be found at a residence on West Spence Street and responded to that location. They arrested 49-year-old Lawrence Wade Cantwell on a warrant for Violation of his Parole. He’s in the Hopkins County Jail without bond.

Hopkins County Deputies went to the Taylor County Jail for a Como man held on Hopkins County warrants. They transported 60-year-old Harold James Carter back to Hopkins County on warrants for Violation of Probation for Burglary of a Habitation. He’s without bond.