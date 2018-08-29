Hopkins County Bookings

Fifty-six year old Kerry Olin Kirkpatrick was arrested in Hopkins County. He was charged with Bond Forfeiture on an identity fraud charge, a Kaufman County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance and accident involving damage to a vehicle. A new bond on the Bond Forfeiture was set at $20,000.

More information has been released about the man arrested in Hopkins County for Deadly Conduct. Twenty-three-year old Jalen Ryan Crockett of Hunt County is accused of shooting into a house where three people were inside. The incident was reportedly the result of a domestic argument. Crockett remains behind bars under $100,000 bond.

Bond has been set at a total of $15,000 for an Arlington woman who allegedly crashed through the fence of a property in Cumby and was then arrested by State Troopers on I-30 in Sulphur Springs. Fifty-five year old Rita Carol Cleer was charged with Assault on a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest or Transport, DWI and Accident Involving Damage to a Structure.