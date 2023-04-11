ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hopkins County Bookings

Deanthony Rayon Moore

Officers arrested DeAnthony Rayon Moore at his residence in Sulphur Springs on an outstanding warrant for violating parole on a manufacture delivery controlled substance charge. His current bond is $75,000.

Tacorrie Jarorre Davon Marshall

A Hopkins County Deputy arrested 30-year-old Tacorrie Jarorre Davon Marshall of Arlington on I-30 after a traffic stop. Dispatch confirmed that the plates on the Mercury Grand Marquis belonged to a Chevrolet. A search uncovered a gun on the front seat and contraband in the truck. They charged Marshall with the delivery of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

