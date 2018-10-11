Hopkins County Bookings

Twenty-three year old Jordan Wayne Delapaz was arrested in Hopkins County for violating the probation he was on for Aggravated Robbery. Bond was denied on the first degree felony charge.

Twenty-two year old Lane Wesley Keller was bench warranted back to Hopkins County Wednesday. HE’s charged in connection with the theft of cattle, horses or exotic livestock.

Eighteen-year-old Jacobi Tyrone Lovelace was arrested in Hopkins County after his bond was revoked. He had been charged with Possession of a more than 4 but less than 400 grams of a Penalty Group II Controlled Substance.