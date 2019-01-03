City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris New Year’s Sales Event 2019

Hopkins County Bookings

7 hours ago

Mugshots not available

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 38-year-old Alexander Guzman-Thomas early Thursday morning for possession of more than one but less than four grams of a controlled substance. He was also charged on an outstanding Camp County warrant on a motion to revoke probation on an assault charge.

Sulphur Springs Police arrested 17-year-old Jadarious Dermont McGill Wednesday for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Officers located a vehicle reported stolen, and McGill ran from officers. He was captured after a brief foot pursuit.

Deputies arrested 48-year-old Paul Edward Watson, Jr., in Hopkins County Wednesday on a State Jail felony warrant for Violation of Probation on a charge of Criminal Mischief of more than $2500 but less than $30,000. No bond amount has been set.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     