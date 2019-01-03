Hopkins County Bookings

Mugshots not available

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 38-year-old Alexander Guzman-Thomas early Thursday morning for possession of more than one but less than four grams of a controlled substance. He was also charged on an outstanding Camp County warrant on a motion to revoke probation on an assault charge.

Sulphur Springs Police arrested 17-year-old Jadarious Dermont McGill Wednesday for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Officers located a vehicle reported stolen, and McGill ran from officers. He was captured after a brief foot pursuit.

Deputies arrested 48-year-old Paul Edward Watson, Jr., in Hopkins County Wednesday on a State Jail felony warrant for Violation of Probation on a charge of Criminal Mischief of more than $2500 but less than $30,000. No bond amount has been set.