Hopkins County Chamber Connection 04.27.23

By Butch Burney

Get your networking on at the next Business After Hours, set for Thursday, May 18, at CANHelp on Gilmer Street.

The event is scheduled for 4:30 to 6 p.m. and is open to the public. This is an excellent opportunity to network as well as get familiar with CANHelp and its mission.

If you are a Chamber of Commerce member and want to host a Business After Hours (or Before Hours), we have some openings for you!

We are scheduling our monthly networking events for the remainder of the year, and are looking for host businesses. The cost of the event is free; we just ask that you provide some refreshments.

You simply open your business from 4:30-6 p.m. on the designated day (or 7:30-8:30 a.m.), and welcome the guests.

If you’re interested, send me an email at Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515.

Super Hero Night

Join the fun and raise awareness for CASA on Thursday, April 27, with Super Hero night at Chick-Fil-A from 5-7 p.m. Come dressed as your favorite super hero and take part in free bounce houses, face painting and sno cones.

Skeet Shooting

Heart of Hope will have a Skeet Shooting Event, starting at 11 a.m. on May 11, at the Church at Klondike. Entry fee is $15 and includes lunch and a raffle ticket. The contest will be sporting clay shoot, wolf chase and buddy shoot. There will also be a kid shoot for 14 and under. Bring your own ammunition.

Proceeds benefit Heart of Hope in Sulphur Springs. For more information, call 903-440-1665.

Freedom Ball

This year’s Hopkins County Freedom Ball is going to be bigger and better than ever! Come help celebrate our local heroes at the Hopkins County Civic Center on May 20.

This years theme is “Top Gun” and Jason Walden & The Alibis will be providing the music for the evening.

Tickets are $125 each, and 200 tickets are set aside for veterans and their wingman each — first come, first serve. So, get your tickets now.

For tickets, contact Danny Davis at 903-438-4003.

Lunch and Learn

The Chamber is rescheduling a Lunch and Learn originally set for April 18. The program will be a roundtable discussion on marketing, both conventional and social media. The seminar will be informational and practical to help business marketers increase their profile by doing it themselves. The cost is $25 for Chamber members and $30 for nonmembers.

Call 903-885-6515 or email info@HopkinsChamber.org to sign up.

Patriot Sporting Challenge

The 5th Anniversary Patriot Sporting Challenge is set for June 3, 2023 at Lake Fork, supporting Folds of Honor and Heroes Ranch.

The Challenge is limited ot 72 teams who participate in fishing and golf at Lake Fork, then meet for Casino Games at 2 p.m. at the iconic Neon Moon in Yantis.