Hopkins County Chamber Connection 07.05.18

Some Thing 4 Every Season is hosting their ribbon cutting celebration

Some Thing 4 Every Season is hosting their ribbon cutting celebration on Monday, July 9 at noon. Some Thing 4 Every Season is located at 101 Bill Bradford Road, Suite 20, in Sulphur Springs. Please make plans to come network and welcome this new business to Sulphur Springs.

The Magic Scoop is holding a kids’ concert with Matt Dunn

The Magic Scoop General Store is hosting a kids’ concert on Saturday, July 14 from 4:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Make plans to bring the kids for some ice cream and music magic! Kids 12 and under will receive a free Matt Dunn & The Runaways cd while they last. The Magic Scoop is located at 210 Connally Street and features local ice cream in dozens of flavors. It’s hot outside, go get some ice cream!

Splish Splash Water Bash

The Hopkins County Fall Festival is throwing a Splish Splash Water Bash on Saturday, July 21 from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Celebration Plaza in Sulphur Springs. Kids seven and under are free, and children eight years of age and older are $5. Kids under five must be accompanied by an adult. Ice cold soda and water will be on sale. Make plans to go and have a great time!

Reilly Springs Jamboree

Monty Tipps and Main Street will serve up traditional country music in a two-hour show on Saturday, July 21 at 6:00 pm. Admission to the monthly (third Saturday night) Jamboree is $10 person. A special concert will be held on Saturday, August 18 at 6:00 pm featuring the world-famous Blackwood Quartet. Tickets will be $15 general admission or $25 for the Meet-and-Greet with reserved seating for the Blackwood Quartet’s “Gospel Side of Elvis” Concert, a part of their 85th Year Anniversary Tour. For tickets and information, contact Enola Gay Mathews at (903) 438-3568.

Shadow Renaissance Festival & Tournament

Get ready for the Shadow Renaissance Festival and Tournament on July 28 and 29 at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. The Shadow Renaissance Festival will feature the Knights of Valor Full Contact Jousting with Shane Adams of Full Metal Jousting. Fair time will be Saturday, July 28 from 10:00 am until 8:00 pm, and Sunday, July 29, from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. Admission will be $10 for ages 14 and up. There is a free family day on Friday the 27 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. In addition, there is a special Nobleman’s Feast! Tickets are available at www.showrenfest.com and at the Chamber of Commerce located at 300 Connally Street in Sulphur Springs.

Sulphur Springs Public Library presents their Summer Reading Program for June and July

The Sulphur Springs Library is hosting a summer reading program called Fun with Mary Poppins Reading Program 2018. The Storytime will be each Tuesday at 10:00 am in July, except for July 10 and 17. Watch for special guest appearances along with fun, stories, and great prizes. Minecraft is back every Friday afternoon at 3:00 pm beginning June 1 and ending July 27. Don’t miss the Texas A&M Chemistry Roadshow July 10 from 10:00 am until 11:30 am at the CIVIC CENTER. ***This program contains flame effects and explosions and is suitable for grades three and up. Students in grades three and up will be allowed to sit in the front marked rows. Parents with younger children must be seated behind the marked rows. On July 17 at 10:00 am, enjoy the Medieval Times knight with a special Medieval Storytime performance. The last Storytime for summer 2018 is Tuesday, July 31 at 10:00 am. The library is happy to answer any questions, please call (903) 885-4926, or you can visit www.sslibrary.org.