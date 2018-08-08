Hopkins County Chamber Connection 08.09.18

The 3rd Annual Chamber of Commerce Photography Contest is officially under way! Let me review the basics. Anyone of any age can enter as we have a children’s category. The picture must be newer than January 1, 2016 and must have been taken in Hopkins County. The contest will be open from August 1st to August 31st. There are seven categories you may enter: Natural World, Travel, People, The Hopkins County Experience, Altered Images, Mobile, and Children’s Category. Only digital images are accepted (no prints). To submit your photograph, email the picture to Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org. Rules and releases will be available on the Chamber of Commerce website. I cannot wait to see your beautiful photos!

I have some more very exciting news! The Chamber of Commerce is currently selling the first ever Hopkins County Christmas ornament. It is the first in a series of ornaments and features the courthouse, our location in Texas, and beautiful magnolia blossoms representative of our trees downtown. It is dated with the year, made with 24 karat gold, shatterproof, and VERY limited in number. They are quite beautiful and the perfect start to a rare collection. They are $40 each and literally flying out the door. If you would like to purchase one, please call the Chamber at (903) 885-6515, or come by soon.

Just so you know… the Hopkins county Stew Contest is peering around the corner! Every year, the Chamber allows a non-profit organization to sell drinks at the Stew Cook-off. There are several rules and regulations to follow, but if you are interested in placing your organization’s name in the hat, please call the Chamber. You will be asked to come in and sign an understanding agreement in regard to rules and expectations. Deadline for volunteers is August 26th. Once we have all our volunteers in place, we will literally pick one out of a hat and award drink sales to that organization. Please call if you have any questions.

Adult Leadership Class being offered for the Fall! Sign up Now!!!

Lynda Hager reported that she would be offering an Adult Leadership Class starting in August for anyone who is interested. The Adult Leadership Class is a community leadership development program sponsored by the Hopkins county Chamber of Commerce. The course was created in 1989 with the concept of offering leadership training and community involvement for emerging business and community leaders. Leadership Sulphur Springs is a nine-month session, with meetings held once a month. For more information, please call the Chamber of Commerce at 903-885-6515.

Community Players presents Snow White Musicapalooza

Community Players presents Snow White Musicapalooza on Friday, August 10th at 7 p.m., Saturday, August 11th at 7 p.m., and Sunday, August 12th at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the Main Street Theater box office or by calling the reservation line at 903-885-0107. Main Street Theater is the home of the Sulphur Springs Community Players, at 225 Main Street, in Sulphur Springs. For more information, visit www.communityplayersinc.com.

CANHelp is hosting their 2018 Back to School Fair! Through the support of community and corporate sponsors, this event will be a one-stop destination to prepare the whole family for the start of school! The fair will offer free health and vision screenings, dental screenings and fluoride applications, immunizations for children and adults, haircuts, food and drinks, backpacks and school supplies (for low and moderate-income families of Hopkins County) and more. The 2018 Back to School Fair is scheduled for Friday, August 10th from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Hopkins County Civic Center, 1200 Houston Street in Sulphur Springs. You must register for school supplies in advance. Call CANHelp at (903) 885-9797 (ext. 1) or visit www.canhelponline.org for more details.

Sulphur Springs Public Library Hosts Lone Star Legal Aid

Sulphur Springs Public Library Hosts Lone Star Legal Aid on Wednesday, August 15th. You can receive help if you meet income-based criteria and your issue is a civil, non-criminal issue like: Veterans benefits, custody and child support, divorce and family issues, employment, food stamps, Medicare and Medicaid, wills, bankruptcy, income tax, housing, Social Security disability or estate planning. For more information call (Paris) Lone Star Legal Aid at 1-903-785-8711 or visit www.lonestarlegal.org.

Hopkins Place Senior Living is hosting a Dog Show on August 16th at 6:30 p.m.

Hopkins Place Senior Living is hosting a Dog Show on Wednesday, August 16th, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. If you are a dog lover, you won’t want to miss this! You may also enter YOUR dog to compete in the show! Show up by 6:00 p.m. and enter your pup on the runway. Entry fee is 10 pounds of dog food. Hopkins Place is located at 890 Camp Street in Sulphur Springs.

Reilly Springs Jamboree

The Reilly Spring Jamboree will host a special concert on Saturday, August 18th at 6 p.m. featuring the world-famous Blackwood Quartet. Tickets will be $15 general admission or $25 for the Meet-and-Greet with reserved seating for the Blackwood Quartet’s “Gospel Side of Elvis” Concert, a part of their 85th Year Anniversary Tour. For tickets and information, contact Enola Gay Mathews at (903) 438-3568.

Twogether in Texas Marriage Education Workshop is scheduled for Saturday, August 25th

The next Twogether in Texas Marriage Education Workshop is scheduled for Saturday, August 25th, at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 1200-B W. Houston Street, Sulphur Springs, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This free workshop will cover marriage expectations, communication, conflict resolution, money management, and goals & dreams. Lunch and refreshments will be provided. Engaged couples who attend the workshop will be given a certificate to save $60 upon applying for a marriage license. Contact the Extension Office at 903-885-3443 to enroll.

Texas A&M University – Commerce hosting fair

Kick of your 2018-2019 recruiting year on Monday, August 27th by attending this part-time job, internship, and community resource fair! Make Your Connection is part of Lion’s Roar Welcome Week activities where they introduce more than 500 students looking to get hired and be inspired! This is a great way for you to promote part-time jobs, internships, and community resources to TAMU-C students. Each vendor will have a 6ft table, 2 chairs, and a tablecloth. Promotional giveaways are strongly encouraged at your booth! However, the Residential Living and Learning Department requests that no candles and/or incense be given to on-campus residents. THIS IS A FREE EVENT – come hire and inspire a Lion. Please bring a prize/gift basket worth a minimum of $25.00 for a student raffle at the conclusion of the event. Contact Assistant Director Bethany Ferrall at 903.468.3212 or bethany.ferrall@tamuc.edu with any questions. Additional information can be found at https://app.joinhandshake.com/career_fairs/6330/employer_preview.

Ribbon Cuttings:

Landers Creek Outfitters held their ribbon cutting celebration

Landers Creek Outfitters, located at 214 Main Street in Sulphur Springs, held their ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, August 8th at noon. This is a brand-new business to Hopkins County that features all the gear needed for the outdoors. Make sure to stop in and visit the new addition.