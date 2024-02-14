Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Butch Burney

If you haven’t started preparing for the great Total Solar Eclipse in which Sulphur Springs is on the centerline, you have less than two months.

The Chamber has a eclipse website, TotalEclipseSSTx.com, in which you can upload information about events, attractions, lodging, retail shops and restaurants. That will be the information clearinghouse for what is happening in Hopkins County on April 8 and the weekend leading up to that day.

We will be hosting a free concert on Saturday, April 6, downtown, featuring The Paper Dolls, Jason Waldon and the Alibis and Dubb and the Luv Machines. Plus, there will be vendors’ market at The Venue at 219 that weekend.

On the website, you can also order eclipse T-shirts, stickers and glasses.

Check out the website, upload information and get prepared!

Chamber Golf Tournament

For all the linksters out there, the Chamber’s annual golf tournament, which is historically the first Friday in April, has been moved to the first Friday in May due to the eclipse traffic. We will post registration information the middle of next week.

The tournament is limited to 43 teams – 18 in the morning and 25 in the afternoon.

Joy of Hope

Joy of Hope, Inc., will have a Concert Fundraiser at 7 p.m. Friday. Feb. 16, at Central Baptist Church. Admission is $20 and proceeds go to Joy of Hope, Inc., which is a ministry to the blind, visually impaired, diabetics and others will skills needed to live independently.

In concert will be the Erwins and the DeVore Family.

Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast

Get your bacon on at the annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Hopkins County Civic Cener. Cost is $8 per person (children under 6 eat free). It includes all you can eat pancakes, sausage, bacon, coffee, milk and juice. The funds will benefit local charitable programs.

Ribbon Cuttings

Pioneer Café will host a ribbon cutting at noon on Friday, Feb. 16, at their new location on Jefferson Street. Please join us for this event.

Lone Star Community Response will have a ribbon cutting at noon on Feb. 22 at the Chamber office. Everyone is welcome.

Gear Up Supplements will have a ribbon cutting at their location at 101 Bill Bradford Road at noon Friday, Feb. 23. Please join us.