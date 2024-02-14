Sandlin Header 2022
Two Weeks Remain to Apply for Next Texas Emergency Management Academy Cadet Class

 

Application Portal Closes February 29

AUSTIN – The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) issued a reminder today that the application period to join the next cadet class of The Texas Emergency Management Academy is set to close on February 29.

This third cadet class of The Academy begins in September in San Antonio, Texas, with graduation planned for Spring of 2025. The one-of-a-kind emergency management academy aims to train the next generation of emergency management workforce.

The extensive program prepares interested individuals in all phases of emergency management, including preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation. Additionally, seats remain available for local emergency management and private sector partners with emergency management roles in Texas to participate in this cohort.

“Time is running out to apply for this year’s class, which prepares participants for careers in disaster and emergency services or enhances professional development and training for existing careers,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “I urge interested applicants to apply for this valuable opportunity to strengthen emergency management knowledge, skillsets, and principles, helping to reinforce the ability of emergency managers in Texas to protect life and property.”

Successful graduates of The Academy ascertain basic knowledge of emergency management planning, wildland firefighting, hazard mitigation, disaster recovery, resource requests, and other key aspects of emergency management. Graduates earn multiple nationally-recognized emergency management certifications, such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Professional Development Series (PDS), FEMA’s Advanced Professional Series (APS), FEMA’s Continuity Excellence Series Level I Professional Continuity Practitioner program, and the National Emergency Management Basic Academy (NEMBA). Graduates also leave The Academy as certified basic emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and will achieve National Registry Certification upon successful completion.

Many of the course instructors are nationally-renowned experts, authorities from institutions of higher education, and include TDEM subject matter experts.

The Inaugural class of The Academy graduated in Spring 2023. The current cadet class will graduate in Spring 2024.

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit tdem.texas.gov/academy to learn more and apply.

Texas Emergency Management Academy Cadets participate in educational training with the Texas Department of State Health Services Emergency Medical Task Force at the Texas EMS Conference in November 2023 (Photo: Wes Rapaport/Texas Division of Emergency Management)
