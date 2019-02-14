Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Banquet Awards

The 93rd Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce membership banquet was held Thursday night at the Civic Center, with the them “ Love Makes the World Go Round”. Following the meal, which was catered by Birthright BBQ and Catering, awards were presented to deserving individuals who have made a difference in the community.
Citizen of the Year Award was presented to Craig Roberts, President of the Sulphur Springs branch of Guaranty Bond Bank.
Other awards were:
Caregivers of the Year: Gladys Howell, Bernie Beers
Growth and Renewal Award: Linda Hager
Ambassador of the Year : Kacey Knotts
Community Pride Award: Hopkins County United Way
Educator of the Year: Harold Smithson
Agriculturist of the Year: Keith Edwards
Woman of the Year: Beverly Owens
Small Business of the Year: Hopkins County EMS
Large Business of the Year: Jay HOdge Chevrolet