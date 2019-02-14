Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Banquet Awards

Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
The 93rd Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce membership banquet was held Thursday night at the Civic Center, with the them “ Love Makes the World Go Round”.  Following the meal, which was catered by Birthright BBQ and Catering, awards were presented to deserving individuals who have made a difference in the community.

Citizen of the Year Award was presented to Craig Roberts, President of the Sulphur Springs branch of Guaranty Bond Bank.

Other awards were:

Caregivers of the Year: Gladys Howell, Bernie Beers

Growth and Renewal Award: Linda Hager

Ambassador of the Year : Kacey Knotts

Community Pride Award: Hopkins County United Way

Educator of the Year: Harold Smithson

Agriculturist of the Year: Keith Edwards

Woman of the Year: Beverly Owens

Small Business of the Year: Hopkins County EMS

Large Business of the Year: Jay HOdge Chevrolet

 

